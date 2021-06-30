Mansfield Town launch new anniversary home kit

The new Stags home kit

The club’s owners, John and Carolyn Radford, introduce a new home kit every two years which they believe helps supporters maximise the value for money spent on purchasing replica kits.

Sponsored by One Call Insurance and crafted by Surridge, the kit sees a predominantly amber shirt with royal blue sleeves, complemented by royal blue shorts and amber socks.

The club have also added Dukeries Homes as the new rear of the shirt sponsor.The new home kit is on sale now at the ticket office at One Call Stadium or online via www.stagsclubshop.com

