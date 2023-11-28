First Mansfield Town league goal of the season a confidence-booster for sub Will Swan

Mansfield Town's late hero Will Swan said he hoped his first league goal of the season would be a big confidence-booster for him.

The substitute's deflected late effort earned a 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers as they twice made Stags fight back from behind.

And, having only suffered their first los of the season at Swindon on Saturday after a superb 17-game unbeten start to the season, Swan also said it was vital not to suffer back to back losses.

“My goal was a bit of a lucky one, taking a nick on the way through,” he smiled.

Will Swan is congratulated on his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium, 28 Nov 2023. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media

“But I am delighted to get my first league goal of the season and for it to be an important one to get us a point in a game like tonight.

“I think I did well when I came on and caused them some problems at the back trying to play off Lucas Akins.

“It was a relief when it went in as it's been a long time without a league goal. It is always a confidence-boster for me to score, so hopefully I can go forward and build on that if I keep getting chances either starting or off the bench.”

Swan's season has ben stop-start through injury and his wait for a goal an agonising one.

He said: “It has been frustrating when it's not dropping for you or falling for you. It's tough to go through, but you have to remain patient and not let it frustrate you to the point where it affects your game even more.

“You have to be ready to come on so if you do get a chance like tonight you can come on and make an impact.

“I think we will be disappointed not to win the game as we had enough chances to win. And we could probably have prevented their two goals.

“But we are delighted we didn't lose back to back games. It is always a good feeling to come from behind and rescue a point or three.

“The gaffer had warned us that after such a long unbeaten run, once you lose one it can be easy to go on and lose two or three or four. So at all costs tonight we did not want to lose at the very least.