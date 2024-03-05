Fantastic game against worthy leaders said MK Dons boss Mike Williamson after victory at Mansfield Town
Tonight's 2-1 victory, only Stags' second home defeat of the campaign, strengthened Dons' own automatic promotion challenge as they came from behind to take all three points.
“I thought it was a fantastic game between two good teams and you could see from the first whistle that both sides wanted to win,” said Williamson.
“I thought we showed every area of our character today and we played as much as we were allowed.
“We were under a lot of pressure as they are a really high-intensity, hard-working team. And we had to put bodies on the line as well.”
He continued: “It was a good response from Saturday's defeat and that is what these players are about and the chemistry they have in there.
“They were hurting from the Wimbledon defeat at the weekend and channelled it in the right way tonight.
“We had to play with a lot of courage and bravery.
“Ultimately we had to respect who we are playing – they are top of the league for a reason.
“With the intensity they play with, their desire to run forward, and the quality of player they have, Mansfield are meant to be top – so I am proud of the boys tonight. They all put a real shift in.”