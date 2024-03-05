Fantastic game against worthy leaders said MK Dons boss Mike Williamson after victory at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tonight's 2-1 victory, only Stags' second home defeat of the campaign, strengthened Dons' own automatic promotion challenge as they came from behind to take all three points.

“I thought it was a fantastic game between two good teams and you could see from the first whistle that both sides wanted to win,” said Williamson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought we showed every area of our character today and we played as much as we were allowed.

Dons boss Mike Williamson after the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stags at the One Call Stadium, 05 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We were under a lot of pressure as they are a really high-intensity, hard-working team. And we had to put bodies on the line as well.”

He continued: “It was a good response from Saturday's defeat and that is what these players are about and the chemistry they have in there.

“They were hurting from the Wimbledon defeat at the weekend and channelled it in the right way tonight.

“We had to play with a lot of courage and bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately we had to respect who we are playing – they are top of the league for a reason.