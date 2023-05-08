Clough said he can't wait for next season to come after Stags agonisingly missed out on the top seven by a single goal on goal difference, despite a last day 2-0 win at Colchester United today.

He also said he feels the squad only needs two or three new defenders to be added to ensure they will challenge next term.

“When you see how close you are you can use it as an incentive. It really does make you want to get going again as soon as possible. It's exciting,” he said.

Nigel Clough on the Stags bench at Colchester. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I can't wait first for the 1st July for pre-season and then 5th August we start.

“We don't need much. If we can keep pretty much most of what we've got here and add two or three defenders, I think we will be in good enough shape to challenge without a doubt.

“We will have a proper pre-season, which we didn't have last year. The players can now have a proper break and we will come back that much stronger next season.

“I can see absolutely tons of positives going forward.

“With the number of players we have had out injured this season, to get 75 points and to come within one goal is an achievement in itself.

“It gives you so much encouragement after what we have had to deal with you that just can't wait to get going again.

“We had a disrupted pre-season and injuries throughout the year and we are still this close.

“With just a reasonable season of injuries we would have been challenging for the top three without a doubt, the stats show that.”

After Salford City lost at home to Gillingham, Stags needed one more goal in a thrilling finish at Colchester. But it wasn't to be.

“If Orient had won today instead of Gillingham we would have been in on the back of that. The wrong team won as well. It's been that sort of season,” said Clough.

“We were tantalisingly close so it's devastating to miss out by one goal.

“All you do is look back over the course of the season at goals, never mind points, we should have got.

“To come so close is incredible – and we have the best away record in the league after winning today.

“Reaching 75 points normally gets you into the play-offs – it's been that sort of season for us.”

He added: “I thought our intent in the first half was excellent going forward. We pretty much controlled and dominated.

“Davis Keillor-Dunn has hit the bar, will Swan has gone through and missed. Just sometimes it feels like it's not meant to be. We did everything we could but we let in too many silly goals over the course of previous games.

“We were 4-0 up at home to Crawley and conceded and think it doesn't matter. But it does, Every minute of every game and every goal matters. When you are 4-0 or 5-0 up, don't concede.

“So we can identify exactly where we need to improve next season. It's not about going forward and creating chances, it's stopping them at the other end.”

Clough expects to sign a new contract very soon with his current deal expiring this summer.

“That won't be a problem,” he said.