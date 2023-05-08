Thrilling finish as Mansfield Town win at Colchester United but narrowly miss out on play-offs

The Stags needed Salford to slip up and to overturn a four-goal swing to sneak into the top seven.

Gillingham did Nigel Clough’s charges a favour by winning at Salford, but Mansfield fell agonisingly short by a single goal on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Harbottle opened the scoring before James Gale netted at the end, but it was sadly too little too late.

Stags pile on the pressure at Colchester United this afternoon. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

There was a sense of what could have been after back-to-back home losses heading into the last day cost Mansfield dear.

Clough made a solitary change from the side which lost against Harrogate Town last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest loanee Will Swan returned to the starting line-up for the first time in four months at the expense of Rhys Oates.

Colchester’s Alex Newby had the first real chance of the afternoon as he fired wide of the mark.

Lucas Akins did well to find strike partner Davis Kellior-Dunn, but U’s stopper Tom Smith got down well to keep the Scot out.

Hiram Boateng was frustrated by Smith before Alfie Kilgour nodded just wide as the Stags started to go through the gears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the pressure told in first-half stoppage-time as Harbottle eventually broke the deadlock.

The defender thundered home a far post header from Keillor-Dunn’s dangerous free-kick to give Clough’s charges the lead heading into the break.

Mansfield continued to threaten after the restart as Boateng’s well-struck 20-yard volley narrowly missed the target.

Two minutes later Kellior-Dunn smashed an effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Down the other end, Christy Pym produced a fine reaction save to tip John Akinde’s effort onto the bar.

With time running out on Mansfield’s play-off bid, Swan hit the side netting before George Maris headed over in added time.

Needing two late goals still, in the seventh of nine additional minutes Gale grabbed a third goal in four games with a fine finish on the turn.

But there was to be no late, late miracle as time ran out on the Stags before they were applauded warmly from the army of 1,350 travelling fans for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory at least set a new club record of 12 away Football League wins in a season.

COLCHESTER: Smith, Greenidge, Dallison, Chambers, Hall (Kazeem, 65), Fevrier (Sears, 83), Marshall (Skuse, 74), Read (Kelleher, 82), Newby (Jay, 66), Chilvers, Akinde (Hopper, 65). SUBS NOT USED: Collins.

STAGS: Pym, Callum Johnson, Harbottle, Kilgour, Perch (Bowery, 84), Boateng (Oates, 66), Reed (Hartigan, 90+2), Quinn (Clarke, 83), Swan (Gale, 90+2), Akins, Keillor-Dunn (Maris, 66). SUB NOT USED: Flinders.

REFEREE: Ben Speedie (Liverpool).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad