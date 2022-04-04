Don’t let all this season’s efforts be for nothing, urges Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough
Should Mansfield Town miss out on promotion this season, boss Nigel Clough said the disappointment would have to be put into perspective, but urged his players to not let all the effort be for nothing.
Stags are superbly placed with eight games to go, only outside the top three automatic promotion places on goal difference.
And ahead of tomorrow's tough trip to leaders Forest Green Rovers, boss Nigel Clough said: “We would be disappointed if we didn't get promotion now, but we would put it into perspective.
“We came in when the team were fighting relegation last season with all the Covid problems and we finished in a respectable position from there.
“We started this season well and we have had a hell of a season, whatever happens, in terms of entertainment, ups and downs, all that sort of thing.
“Everything that got thrown at us within a two or three month period was incredible. To come through that and be in the position we're in is a brilliant achievement.
“We will now do everything we can to make that count.”
He added: “We don't want all this to be to no avail. We want it to count for something come the end of the season. We don't want the heartbreak of missing out on anything.
“We have got ourselves into a good position. Forest Green is one of our games in hand – if not the game in hand on some teams – and we've got to make it count for our efforts all over the season.
“Everybody was together here through the bad run and that's what got us through it which is why we hope the rewards will be special come May.”