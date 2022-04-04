“I think Exeter are in such a good run of form and such a good team that I think the top two are nearly done and we are all fighting for that third automatic or the play-offs after that,” said Clough.

“I have never known it be so close with so many teams with just a point or two between them all the way down to 10th/11th who can still make the play-offs. So it's going to be exciting.

“It's good to be in the mix. It's good to be fighting for it.

Stags return to Forest Green after the original game was abandoned due to fog.

“If we are good enough in the last eight games to get in that top seven, and I hope we are, bear in mind where we came from. We came from second bottom. We lost to Northampton and the week after we lost to Exeter and went second to bottom in the league.

“None of the other teams have had this sort of run. They have always been there or thereabouts.

“Someone told me over the last 24 league games we have had 10 more points than Forest Green which is incredible in itself.”

He added: “With eight games to go we want wins. One point tomorrow would not be a bad result going away to top of the league, going into Saturday and keeping this little unbeaten run going. But we will go there, as always, to win.”

After a run of poor results saw their lead at the top cut, Rovers have since managed two 1-0 wins away at Colchester and at home to bottom side Scunthorpe.

“I don't think Forest Green are as fluent as they were earlier on in the season though they could click into gear at any time,” said Clough.

“They've had a bit of a stop-start few weeks as well with fixtures. But they are still the outstanding team in the league.”

Rovers are League Two's top scorers and have conceded just 10 goals in their 19 home games at the New Lawn.

“That says everything about them, especially at home,” said Clough.

“They have now ground out two 1-0 wins in a row with nothing in the game in either game. That's the sign of a good team. They're not playing particularly well but they're still keeping clean sheets and still winning.”

Stags have major doubts over Rhys Oates, Jamie Murphy and James Perch, though Rovers could be without injured hotshot Matty Stevens.

“James Murphy and Rhys Oates are the major doubts, both with muscle injuries which, unfortunately you get at this time of the season when they've played 40-odd game over eight tough months of football,” said Clough.

“That's why we've been trying to give them a little break here and there, especially Rhys Oates at Hartlepool. It has become evident now why we did that.

“They are both doubtful but we will give them every opportunity to be fit as they are so important for us. We will find out if James Perch has recovered from his illness tomorrow.

“There are others just carrying knocks from the game and the run of games.”

Stags will head down tomorrow afternoon, Clough adding: We speak to the lads regularly and they can dictate what they feel is the best preparation for them.

“We know what we used to do 20-30 years ago which was good for us, but it's changed.

“We always trained on the morning of a night match when we were at Forest. Players these days are not so keen on it and we respect that.

“We will just go down in the afternoon, stop for some pre-match just south of Birmingham and then make our way straight to the game.”This fixture was fogged off just after kick-off on 18th January and Mansfield Town have offered to pay those frustrated fans' coach costs to be able to make the trip a second time.

Clough said: “It's brilliant. Again, it's another gesture and all these little things matter to supporters.