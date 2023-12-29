News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann delighted with display in away draw at Mansfield Town

Doncaster manager Grant McCann was delighted with tonight's away point against a Mansfield Town side he believes will be promoted.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 29th Dec 2023, 23:02 GMT
Grant McCann manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Grant McCann manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Grant McCann manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Joe Ironside earned them a 1-1 draw with a 59th minute leveller after Callum Johnson struck for Stags on 21 minutes and McCann said: “I thought that was a good performance and a good point on the road.

“We had asked the players to be a bit braver and take more risks which we did today. We were much more in control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield changed their shape three times which was credit to us in how we played.

Most Popular

“We had some good opportunities before and after we conceded.

Read More
STAGS v DONCASTER MATCH REPORT

“Mansfield should have had a penalty too as Johnson was brought down and I think the referee was chasing the game a bit from there.

“We knew we had that performance in us.”

He added: “We played a diamond as we thought it was the best shape to play against Mansfield. We've watched them and they are a good team, very efficient, they work hard, they have got good players and they are dangerous.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has taken Nigel Clough three or four years to build this group he's got and they will probably go on and achieve promotion.

“We want to get to that point at some stage. We want to get out of this league ASAP.”

Related topics:Grant McCannMansfieldDoncaster RoversNigel CloughStags