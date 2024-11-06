Leyton Orient v Mansfield Town will be rearranged after international call-ups led to a postponement in the fixture.

Fed-up fans have taken to X to voice their displeasure after Leyton Orient v Mansfield Town was postponed due to multiple international call-ups in the Stags’ squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.A rearranged date will be announced in due course with Supporters who have purchased tickets for the match automatically able to use their tickets for the rescheduled fixture or claim a refund at the Stags’ ticket office.

But a number of fans criticised the move on social media. Joe Wills, reply to the announcement made via the Stags club account said: “It’s disappointing for the club to be crying off the game which the manager has allowed, the players called up for international duty find playing for their country more important than their club, there shouldn’t be L1 fixtures scheduled for international weekends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on the Orient account, @Real_MZAce added: Sorry but like what’s even the point of a season ticket if games are just gonna be moved all the time to midweek which most people me included just can’t do? Clubs are just gonna lose out on money.”

Steve Emmerson said: “How many internationals do these two teams have combined? Isn't the point of squads to cover these absences.”

@joebur1985 was also unhappy, simply saying: “This is becoming a joke!”, while @pd006p chipped in with ‘Getting tedious now...’

Fellow Orient fan @Orient_Nomad said: “No way I'm going to buy another season ticket next year – a view shared by Andy @OrientMeatPie, who said: “Watch your season ticket sales collapse if this is the “new normal”.

Have your say on the postponement via our social media channel.

You can get more Stags news, here.