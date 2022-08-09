Derby County boss Liam Rosenior has high praise for Mansfield Town after winning Carabao Cup thriller

The Rams were twice ahead and Stags had Jordan Bowery sent off near the end amid a glut of chances at both ends.

“It was an outstanding cup tie and I think Mansfield more than played their part,” said Rosenior

“I think Nigel has got a really good team he is building here.

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior.

“But I am delighted with the character and application of my players. We knew it was going to be a banana skin and a really tough game.

“We dominated the first half, then Mansfield got the upper hand.

“But, fortunately for me, I've got people this season on the bench who I can turn too and make a difference and (Nathaniel) Mendez-Laing and (Tom) Barkhuizen came on and combined for the goal.

“All in all it was a pleasing night and we're delighted to be through to the next round.”

He added: “I was pleased with the younger players that came into the team tonight.

“I decided to play a diamond tonight as I wanted to see what a diamond would look like away from home.

“Credit to the players after just one day's preparation. It worked really well in the first half before Mansfield cottoned onto the fact we were playing a diamond, so I brought two wingers on and changed the system.