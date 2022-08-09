Battling 10-men Mansfield Town push neighbours Derby County all the way in thrilling Carabao Cup exit

The Stags also ended up with 10 men after the late dismissal of Jordan Bowery.

But they were applauded from the field for their gutsy display against a powerful Rams outfit in a game that saw a wealth of chances and Stags twice hit the bar, have an effort cleared off the line and both clubs have goals disallowed for offside.

An exciting end to end first half saw Derby ahead through a close range o own goal by a helpless Elliot Hewitt on the half hour.

Mansfield Town forward Will Swan runs at the Rams' defence. Photo Credit Chris HOLLOWAY / The Bigger Picture.media

But Stags had twice hit the bar and had a goal chalked off for offside before Oli Hawkins, pushed up from at the break, headed Mansfield level on 56 minutes.

But it was then two Derby subs who combined for Tom Barkuizen to head them back in front on 69 minutes.

Stags then had Jordan Bowery sent off 10 minutes from time for bringing down the last man before a nailbiitng finish with chances at both ends.

It was the clubs' first meeting in 20 years, also in the League Cup.

Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie gets the tackle in during the Carabao Cup first round match against Derby County FC at the One Call Stadium Photo Credit Chris HOLLOWAY / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags made five changes with Rhys Oates and Hiram Boateng not risked to start after picking up injuries on Saturday, though were still named among the substitutes, while Oli Hawkins, who also picked up a knock was declared fit enough.

Kellan Gordon, Elliott Hewitt, George Lapslie, Will Swan and new signing from AFC Wimbledon making his debut in the centre of the midfield trio Anthony Hartigan, all came into the starting line up.

Stags named just eight of their nine permitted subs.

And they suffered another blow pre-match when Lucas Akins had to be replaced by Jordan Bowery at the last minute.

Derby County made seven changes from the weekend but were stil able to name a strong side.

Lewis Dobbin, Kwaku Oduroh and Jake Rooney all made full debuts and Louie Sibley started after impressing from the bench in the Rams' last two outings.

New boy Hartigan looked impressive on the ball in the early stages on a very warm evening while Wildsmith had to make an important catch from a teasing Gordon cross.

The first shot in anger came after nine minutes as Quinn threaded a pass to Swan who turned and lashed a dipping 25-yarder over the bar.

On 10 minutes Hawkins gave the ball away with a very loose pass and Hewitt had to bring Dobbin down to stop him going in on goal and was duly booked.

Sibley then saw his 20 yard free kick deflect wide off the wall.

Dobbin scuffed an 18 yard shot straight to Pym soon afterwards.

Stags had a let-off on 17 minutes when Hartigan lost the ball to Sibley, who danced into the right of the box and fired a powerful shot from six yards that Pym blocked.

Knight also had a follow-up blocked in the ensuing scramble before the ball was cleared.

The action went up the other end as Swan had a powerful shot blocked by Cashin and went straight back downfield as Dobbin just failed to reach Sibley's low far post cross.

The thrills continued on 22 minutes as McLaughlin squared a low ball to Lapslie who saw his 20 yard effort come back off the crossbar.

A minute later Hartigan was just too high with a dipping 25 yard free kick.

Hewitt did well to beat Dobbin to another Sibley cross after the Rams man had dragged Hawkins out of position.

Stags had a big let-off on 29 minutes when Smith slid a superb through ball that cut Stags wide open and Dobbin was in one-on-one on Pym, who made a superb block.

But Derby were ahead a minute later from a low left wing cros that Dobbin turned goalwards and seemed to find the net off Hewitt.

Taking no chances on 33 minutes, Wildsmith punched a McLaughlin cross over his near angle.

McLaughlin's poor corner was too long and Derby broke through Sibley, who raced past McLaughlin but was halted by a superb last ditch tackle from Lapslie.

Pym was then unable to grab a Derby corner and, after a scramble, Knight whipped the loose ball over the inviting goal.

Derby were now on top and Stags survived another scramble.

O'Toole was booked for fouling the lively Sibley on 41 minutes.

Two minutes later O'Toole might have levelled matters as a half-cleared Quinn cross reached him just outside the box. But his powerful low shot was straight to Wildsmith.

On 45 minute Swan tried to go it alone down the middle and got past three opponents in a mazy run, but again the finish was poked at Wildsmith.

Stags made two changes at half-time with Clarke and Maris on for Quinn and Hartigan. Bowery switched into defence and Hawkins was pushed up front.

And within a minute Clarke's deflected shot was saved by Wildsmith and Swan was there to bury the follow-up only to be denied by an offside flag.

On 49 minutes Hawkins headed a Maris free kick against the bar at the far post and McLaughlin was wide with the follow-up.

Rattled, Derby began time wasting and Wildsmith was booked on 51 minutes for delaying a free kick.

However, on 56 minutes the home side were deservedly level. Gordon put the ball in from the right and Hawkins controlled before smashing a 12 yard volley past a helpless Wildsmith.

Derby made two changes as the home side piled on the pressure, Clarke having two shots blocked in succession.

But, against the run of play, Derby retook the lead on 69 minutes.

Mendez-Lang got to the right by-lined and sent a perfect ball to the far post where Barkhuizen buried a close range header – the two subs combining just seven minutes after coming on.

With 10 minutes to go Bowery misjudged a high ball and saw Collins race past him, Bringing him down as he raced clear, Bowery knew he would be shown a red card. But Pym made a fine one-handed save to deny Collins from the free kick.

On 85 minutes Wildsmith got down to tip a 35 yard free kick by McLaughlin round the post.

Cashin made a goalline clearance to deny Hewitt and Derby broke well only for Maris to slide in and deny Collins.

Soon after Collins was lurking to turn home a shot Pym could only parry but was deemed offside.

In the final minute of the 90 Oduroh was booked for bringing down Swan in full flight, but the Rams held on for a narrow hard-earned victory.

STAGS: Pym, Gordon, O'Toole, Hawkins (Oates 73), Hewitt, McLaughlin (Gale 88), Hartigan (Maris), Quinn (Clarke), Lapslie, Bowery, Swan. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Harbottle, Boateng..

DERBY: Wildsmith, Forsyth, Cashin, Smith, Thompson, Sibley (Barkhuizen 62), Dobbin (Collins 73), Stearman, Oduroh, Rooney (Mendez-Lang 62), Knight (Hourihane 88). SUBS NOT USED: Loach, Bird, Roberts, Robinson, Oghatise

REFEREE: Andrew Kitchen.