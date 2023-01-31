Davis Keillor Dunn signs for Mansfield Town from Burton Albion on deadline day
Forward Davis Keillor-Dunn has become Mansfield Town's fourth signing of the January window for an undisclosed fee from Burton Albion as tonight's deadline loomed.
The versatile 25-year-old, who has scored five times in 19 appearances this season for the Brewers, joins the Stags on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Manager Nigel Clough said: “We were very strongly interested in Davis in the summer, but he chose to go to Burton in League One because of them playing in a higher division more than anything else.
“We’ve been a fan of his for some time and, like Louis Reed, we eventually managed to get him.”
“There’s no fixed position for Davis. He can play as a striker, or off a striker, or as a midfielder. He’s a player who can create and score goals.
“We’re grateful again to the owners for backing this latest signing. We think it’s been a very good transfer window with the players who we’ve brought in.”
Keillor-Dunn began his professional career in Scotland.
After a two-year tenure at Ross County, the Sunderland-born performer spent six months at Wrexham in 2020 before signing for Oldham Athletic in the summer of the same year.
The creative attacker was crowned as Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month in February the season after.
His 25 goals in 87 Oldham games earned Keillor-Dunn a move to Sky Bet League One side Burton where he spent the first half of this campaign.
He follows the arrivals of Alfie Kilgour, Callum Johnson and Louis Reed in a fine January for the Stags.
Leaving the Stags in the window were Kellan Gordon, Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie.