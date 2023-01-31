Kellan Gordon leaves Mansfield Town to join Crawley Town
Mansfield Town defender Kellan Gordon has tonight joined Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee on January transfer deadline day.
The 25-year-old had made 82 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, since signing for the Stags in July 2019.
There was talk of the former Derby County player going out on loan, but he has made a permanent move.
Manager Nigel Clough said: “With Callum Johnson coming in, Kel has found himself a little down the pecking order.
“We’re quite strong down the right-hand side, and Kel wants to play and we couldn’t guarantee him game-time here.
“He leaves with our very best wishes. It’s been a pleasure working with him for the last few seasons and we hope everything goes well with his move.
“We look forward to seeing him again when we play Crawley in April.”