The 25-year-old had made 82 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, since signing for the Stags in July 2019.

There was talk of the former Derby County player going out on loan, but he has made a permanent move.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “With Callum Johnson coming in, Kel has found himself a little down the pecking order.

Kellan Gordon - leaving Stags to join Crawley.

“We’re quite strong down the right-hand side, and Kel wants to play and we couldn’t guarantee him game-time here.

“He leaves with our very best wishes. It’s been a pleasure working with him for the last few seasons and we hope everything goes well with his move.