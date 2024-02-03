Davis Keillor-Dunn delighted to be derby day hero in Mansfield Town win over rivals Notts County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keillor-Dunn took his tally for the season to an impressive 15 with his brilliant curling finish in the eighth minute and smiled: “I am just delighted with the three points – it honestly doesn't matter who scores for me.

“But it was amazing to get the winner. I am back to getting among the goals and it was a nice win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don't know how I hit it that clean to be honest as there were a few bobbles on that pitch today.

Stags celebrate the winner during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“But I struck it nice. I have been waiting to score one like that for a while and I am really happy with it.

“I was a bit tired today so I couldn't even be bothered to celebrate. But the fans were just unbelievable and I am over the moon with it.

“I don't think there was a spare seat in the crowd. That's what you want as a player and it was sweet to get six points off Notts this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I couldn't get my breath. It was just end to end. There were chances galore.

“But the goal gave us something to hold onto.

“First half I think we gave them a bit too much respect but second half we matched them up really well, stood on their box and said try to play through us.

“Notts have quality with good players in their team. So it was just about weathering that storm. We knew they would put pressure on us.

“It was a good, entertaining game even though it was only a 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have not had the rub of the green the past couple of weeks but the gaffer said we would bounce back, and we did today.