Sub Lucas Akins headed in a Stephen McLaughlin cross on 93 minutes, but Bloomfield said video footage clearly showed Akins pulled defender Tommy Smith to the ground before heading in.

“We have earned a draw here today and been robbed of it at the end. It's really tough to take,” he said.

“It's a decision that is not even down to opinion. It is just incredible how that has not been given.

Colchester manager Matt Bloomfield.

“I am pig sick and absolutely gutted for the players, who put so much into the week's training.

“Monday to Friday since I have been in they have been absolutely brilliant on the training ground and backed it up with Saturday performances.

“I am so disappointed for our supporters, who stayed with us for the whole game. They deserved seeing their team getting a hard-earned point on the road.

“There is nothing we could have done about the act prior to the goal.

“The referee also had two assistant referees and a fourth official whose job it is to see incidents as important as that.

“I am not allowed to report what they then said to my captain and a centre half with hundreds of games under his belt and what they said to him afterwards, which was also a disgrace.

“How has that has not been seen in real time, swinging Tommy round on the floor and heading it into our goal in the middle of our six yard box? I am really angry.”

He added: “We stood toe to toe with Mansfield against a really good team and an experienced manager in Nigel Clough.

“We have come to an away ground with a good atmosphere. I used to like coming to play here as a player. It's a good atmosphere, especially second half under the lights.

“We had a couple of good chances second half to win it. There were some really good performances and, as a team, we functioned really well.”

United have still only taken one away point all season and Bloomfield said: “There is still plenty to work on – I am not getting carried away.

“Anyone who has been watching us over the last two months since I have been in the building can see things are improving.

“I am asking for performances and if we keep performing how we have been we have to believe that results will follow.

