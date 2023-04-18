Callum Johnson so happy to be back from injury for Mansfield Town's final play-off push

But, after so many weeks without a full game, Johnson knows he needs to regain match sharpness as quickly as possible.

The 26-year-old January signing from Ross County was back in the starting line-up at Grimsby last Saturday after two brief, late substitute appearances and said: “I think it's been 11 weeks since I played over 45 minutes so it's been a long time.

“It was good to be back out there. I am not fully match fit and match sharp but it will have done me the world of good to get back out there after a tough few months for me with back to back injuries.

Callum Johnson in action at AFC Wimbledon before his injury.

“There are only a few games left now so I need to brush off the cobwebs as quickly as I can and get back to how I was when I signed when I was match fit and came straight in. Hopefully I can kick on now and be the best version of myself.

“With that first game out the way it's going to be easier from then on as you have that 90 minutes base under your belt.

“Match fitness is massive and you can't really replicate it in training, as much as you try to.”

Johnson had only just come back from injury before being struck down by a new one on his comeback at AFC Wimbledon on 4th March.

“I felt really good when I came back from the groin injury as I got back quicker than expected and then did my calf in my first start back which was devastating as it was five or six weeks out,” he said.

“I have not had many injuries in my full career and I don't think I have ever played less than 40 games, so I have been quite lucky.

“I am quite fit naturally but you need to play games. It's now the business end of the season and there is no room for rustiness or tiredness. It has to be head down, full throttle, and do all we can to get over that line.

“These are the big games – these are what you want as a footballer and thrive off. It's our job to do so and I am confident from past experience.

“Fight and endeavour are going to be massive, and I think we have those and hopefully it will take us over the line.

“We need to keep our heads down, go full throttle, take it one game at a time and go toe to toe with every team we play, get at them and believe we're going to win.

“These games are really exciting and I am looking forward to them.”

On tonight's tough trip to Newport County, he said: “It's a quick turn around from Saturday and, in my experience, it's not an easy place to go. They had a good result on Saturday and it will be a tough game again.”

Stags again look set to be without eight injured players and Johnson said: “It's been mad. I have never seen anything like it, the amount of injuries we've had.

“At Accrington, when we were promoted from League Two, I think we went 14 games unchanged and also didn't make one substitution in those 14 games which is crazy when you think about it compared to our season now.

