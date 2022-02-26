New Bradford City boss Mark Hughes takes encouragement from defeat to Mansfield Town

Mark Hughes has seen positives to build on after Bradford's defeat to Mansfield.

Stags ran out deserved winners after goals from Rhys Oates and Matty Longstaff to spoil Hughes’ first game in charge of the Bantams.

But the former Manchester United and Barcelona man took hard from his side’s display.

He said: “We started well, created some good opportunities and got into some good areas, but we just did not make the right decisions which has been the story of our season.

“It was a battling performance from us but conceding goals at key times killed us.

“We kept going and had a few good chances, but we came up short in the end. I thought the crowd were magnificent, they stuck with us right until the end.

“We are obviously disappointed that we lost the game, but I had a great reception and it is up to me to make sure that continues.

“That means winning matches and that is what we need to do, for the fans. I thought they were brilliant.”