Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough hails importance of the travelling fans after win at Bradford City

Nigel Clough was delighted with how his side dealt with the occasion and was full of praise for Mansfield's away following.

Goals from Rhys Oates and Matty Longstaff ensure Stags wrapped up another crucial win as Stags close in on the top three.

But Clough was full of praise for the 2,000 fans in the away end who helped spur the team on.

"You don’t want to let them down and I am pleased to say we didn’t today,” he said.

"The fans were unbelievable and it gives us a massive boost when you have such an away following.

"It was another day out for them to enjoy."

Stags continued their unbeaten run in 2022 and ensured it was defeat for Mark Hughes in his first game in charge of Bradford.

The match saw Bradford’s second biggest crowd of the season come expecting to see the new era get off to a flyer.

It left Clough delighted with how Mansfield had dealt with the occasion.

“It was an unbelievably hard game today with the crowd and the new manager,” he added. I thought they played very well and put us under pressure for a few little spells.

“I thought we had enough situations, especially in the first 20 minutes, to get a goal.

“I think in the first 20 minutes we dealt with the big brilliantly.

“They had a little spell after that. They had a little ten or 15 minutes spell of possession in each half but that was all.

“It’s nice to get an away victory when you’ve had a couple of draws on the road.”