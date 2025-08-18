Bishop Street Stand opening is boost for Mansfield Town ahead of Blackpool visit

Mansfield Town's hope of a third win in a row will be boosted by the opening of the newly-refurbished Bishop Street Stand for tomorrow night's visit of Blackpool.

Over 700 home fans will be allowed in there as the side is opened for the first time in 21 years to provide extra backing for the club.

“I can remember coming here with Burton just after it was closed – I can't believe it's been closed that long now,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“It will just be lovely having people in there. I think it will help everything.

All set to reopen tomorrow - the Bishop Street Stand at the One Call Stadium

“Just to look at it – it looks better. And to have all the noise coming from four sides as well, I think it will help with every single part of the game and the supporter experience on the day.

“It is absolutely brilliant and another great step in the right direction for the club.

“It is overdue but it has been a big job and it's nice to see it finally open.”

Steve Bruce’s Seasiders, who have just spent a reputed £1m on Forest striker Dale Taylor, ended Huddersfield Town's unbeaten record at the weekend with their first win of the season, seeing off the Terriers 3-2, despite having striker Niall Ennis red-carded after only 36 minutes.

Meanwhile, Stags backed up last week's Carabao Cup win over Chesterfield with a fine first League One win at Exeter City on Saturday and boss Nigel Clough said: “We now have two home games against two very good teams this week.

“It sounded a hell of a game for Blackpool on Saturday and I think to survive for over half the game with 10 men against as good a side as Huddersfield shows what they are about and their quality.

“I think they have made some good additions again, spent a few quid, and are one of the teams who are expected to be up there.

“They have a very experienced manager too. I thought we had two cracking games against them last season and I hope this is another one.

“They had a tough start to the season, but they are more than capable and will be as dangerous as anybody.

“Ennis will be suspended but they have bought Dale Taylor for about a million quid so he will probably come in.”

Stags were missing six players last weekend with injury – Deji Oshilaja, Rhys Oates, Stephen McLaughlin, Ryan Sweeney, Dom Dwyer and Joe Gardner.

“Sweens, Dom and Macca are not far off so we will see how everyone is,” said Clough.

“We won't risk anybody unnecessarily at this stage of the season.

“But we would hope to get one or two back.

“Deji has a groin injury the same as Oatesy and it's just about how quickly it heals. We don't put time scales on it – we will just see how it goes.

“They are both very similar time-wise. It's not a two or three week job.”

He added: “The two wins have lifted everybody's spirits after those first two defeats in the league, which were unbelievably close.

“It was important we got back on track and I don't think we could have done that in any better way than winning in the cup and then at Exeter.

“I can't remember any team we have had getting a result down there recently as it is a very tough place to go on the back of a long journey for players and supporters alike.”