Anxious wait for Mansfield Town as key defender Deji Oshilaja faces scan on injury

Key Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja faces a scan on a groin injury with the club desperate for good news.

Oshilaja, who picked up a string of Player of the Year trophies last season, missed the opening day defeat at Burton Albion last weekend – and Stags are on tenterhooks as the injury is investigated. “We are not 100 per cent certain how long Deji is going to be out yet,” said Clough. “He has a groin issue. He got through most of pre-season, then in the game at Sheffield Wednesday seven days before the start of the season he just felt something. We will take it week to week with him. “He is having scans and will be seeing a specialist. “We are trying to ascertain if it's related to the groin issue he had last year. We don't think it is – we think it's a fresh injury which makes it a little bit easier.” He continued: “Deji would certainly have been vying for a place in the starting XI at Burton so we had to juggle things around a bit. “We were a bit concerned as Baily Cargill missed the week before and we didn't want to lose them both. “Thankfully, Baily made it and we still have good options there. “But Deji was so good for us and so important last year, we could do with him back.”