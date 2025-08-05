Anxious wait for Mansfield Town as key defender Deji Oshilaja faces scan on injury
Oshilaja, who picked up a string of Player of the Year trophies last season, missed the opening day defeat at Burton Albion last weekend – and Stags are on tenterhooks as the injury is investigated. “We are not 100 per cent certain how long Deji is going to be out yet,” said Clough. “He has a groin issue. He got through most of pre-season, then in the game at Sheffield Wednesday seven days before the start of the season he just felt something. We will take it week to week with him. “He is having scans and will be seeing a specialist. “We are trying to ascertain if it's related to the groin issue he had last year. We don't think it is – we think it's a fresh injury which makes it a little bit easier.” He continued: “Deji would certainly have been vying for a place in the starting XI at Burton so we had to juggle things around a bit. “We were a bit concerned as Baily Cargill missed the week before and we didn't want to lose them both. “Thankfully, Baily made it and we still have good options there. “But Deji was so good for us and so important last year, we could do with him back.”
The only other injury for Mansfield currently is young Forest loanee striker Joe Gardner who picked up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly at Sligo Rovers. “Joe Gardner has been out of his protective boot for a few days now which is great,” said Clough.
“He wlll now continue his rehab which we think will still be the full six weeks at least.” The transfer window remains open and Clough added: “We have had a couple of enquiries about one of our lads and we will see how that progresses this week.”
