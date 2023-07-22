Andy Garner delighted with test for Mansfield Town players in Rotherham United friendly defeat

He was particularly pleased with the first half showing before tiredness crept in after the break after a tough week's training camp in Scotland.

“It was a really good test for us after a hard week,” he said.

“Second half we looked a bit tired – a bit jaded – and had a few players coming off which didn't help. But all in all it was a fantastic run out for us.

Out come the sides for today's pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“They are a good side – a strong, physical Championship side.

“So I thought first half we were outstanding.

“I thought we dictated the ball totally and played some really good football.

“I was disappointed with the goals we gave away – they were sloppy.

“But attacking-wise I thought we were very good.”

He added: “When you go 1-0 down after a minute or so we showed good character to come back. We didn't stop playing and when we went 2-1 down we came back again – no one's head went down.

“They carried on playing the football we want them to play. It was very encouraging.

“It's not an excuse – I do genuinely think we were tired in the second half. They brought a few players on and we had personnel going off which disrupted us a bit.

“Then we had a long journey home too. But we're not bothered about the result too much today after a really long week in which they have trained really hard. They are genuine lads and have put in a lot of hard work.

“What you do learn is they put two corners in and we haven't dealt with them.

“Callum Johnson had to go to centre half and we will look at that on Monday. As we say, there is only one ball to go and head and if you're in there you go and head it.

“We didn't and Rotherham are very good at set plays and putting the ball in the box in the mixer just like teams are going to do in League Two - and we have got to deal with it.

“Fitness levels are very good but there is a bit more to do. We've had a great week.”

New centre half Baily Cargill went off with a bang to the face early in the second half while Stephen Quinn also went off as a precaution.

“Baily has had a few stitches in his lip. But it won't alter his looks that much. He will still be a good-looking guy,” said Garner.

“We took a bit of a precaution with Quinny. We have told him if you feel anything at all let us know. We don't want to take any risks with him. He was very good in the first half.”

On the Scotland trip, he added: “It was fantastic up there. It gets the lads together for a whole week.

“We had a bit of a quiz and a meal out. It will help with togetherness throughout the whole season.