Aden Flint tips Jordan Rhodes to make big impact for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint has tipped striker Jordan Rhodes to make a big impact after he joined the Stags on loan this week.

Flint briefly played with veteran goalscorer Rhodes at Sheffield Wednesday and against him many times down the years and now teams up with him and fellow new signing Caylan Vickers.

“The two new attackers will give the group a much-needed lift,” said Flint. “Jordan's career speaks for itself. He has bags of experience and has been a goalscorer wherever he has been.

“He has played at the highest level which is great experience to bring in to get around the group.

Aden Flint - reunited with Jordan Rhodes.

“In the box he is on the shoulder all the time looking to get on the end of crosses and anything in the box, nine times out of 10 he will score.

“He is one to keep an eye on when you're marking him but thankfully he is on our team now.

“And I think we will need the energy of the other new lad, Caylan Vickers, whose form at Reading warranted his move to Brighton.

“They are two good additions and hopefully will help kickstart us against Northampton on Friday.”

Stags are aiming to halt a run of five straight defeats on Friday and Flint said: “We now need to stick together more than ever and work even harder.

“It's easy to stick together in the good times, but it shows what kind of group we have if we stick together in the hard times as well. We are still in a good position in the league with a couple of games in hand.”