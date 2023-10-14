News you can trust since 1952
Aden Flint delighted to net first Mansfield Town goal in derby victory at Notts County

Mansfield Town centre half Aden Flint was delighted and relieved to finally get his first goal for the Stags in today's fantastic 4-1 away derby win at league leaders Notts County.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 14th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Flint netted at the far post after Lucas Akins headed a corner against a post and the big defender smiled: “That is probably where I have got the majority of my goals – second phase at the back post. I try to get in and around there.

“I am happy to get a goal. People have always said I am a goalscoring defender but it has taken me a bit longer to get my first goal for the club, which has not been ideal.

George Maris congratulates Aden Flint on his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaGeorge Maris congratulates Aden Flint on his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
George Maris congratulates Aden Flint on his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“The feeling is great in the changing room.

“It was a big game, not just for the players but also for the fans.

“We are still unbeaten, which is a bonus, and it was a massive three points.”

Stags went behind after only three minutes but were level by the break and ran away with it in the second half.

Flint said: “It was a sloppy start. We have been starting games slowly recently which is disappointing.

“But we composed ourselves after the first 10 minutes and getting the equaliser steadied the ship a bit.

“We came out after half-time and dominated the game.

“Notts have a way of playing and we pressed really well. And scoring two goals from set pieces was nice. That was overdue.

“We could have probably scored a few more today really to be honest.

“It was great support from our fans and we gave them the three points they deserved and sent them home happy for the weekend.

“It is nice to see stadiums like this filled. It is an old school stadium.

“I have played here a few times though it's been a while since the last time.”

