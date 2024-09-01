Contributed to an impressive all-round team display with a good performance down the right flank. Solid throughout and effectively nullified any threat from Stockport in wide areas. Would have liked to see him get forward a bit more and get some crosses in. Photo: Chris Holloway
An impressive return to the side following his spell on the sidelines. Got stuck in with some strong full-blooded tackles and a committed perfornance to contribute to a solid defensive afternoon for Stags. Photo: Chris Holloway
