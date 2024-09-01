Hiram Boateng showed plenty of composure during a good performance for Mansfield Town.Hiram Boateng showed plenty of composure during a good performance for Mansfield Town.
'A workhorse display', 'composed performance' and 'worked tirelessly for the team' - here's Stephen Thirkill's Mansfield Town player ratings from the draw with Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 15:49 BST
Stags picked up a fine 1-1 draw with Stockport County after a much-improved defensive display.

Hiram Boateng opened the scoring midway through the first half before Kyle Wootton levelled for the visitors.

Match reporter Stephen Thirkill has rated the Stags players’ performances – and here’s his scores. See if you agree and have your say via our social media platforms.

Fairly quiet afternoon with mostly routine saves, but bounced back well from errors at Lincoln. Unlucky with the goal after making a good initial save from Fraser Horsfall.

1. Christy Pym - 6

Fairly quiet afternoon with mostly routine saves, but bounced back well from errors at Lincoln. Unlucky with the goal after making a good initial save from Fraser Horsfall. Photo: Chris Holloway

Contributed to an impressive all-round team display with a good performance down the right flank. Solid throughout and effectively nullified any threat from Stockport in wide areas. Would have liked to see him get forward a bit more and get some crosses in.

2. Lucas Akins - 7

Contributed to an impressive all-round team display with a good performance down the right flank. Solid throughout and effectively nullified any threat from Stockport in wide areas. Would have liked to see him get forward a bit more and get some crosses in. Photo: Chris Holloway

An impressive return to the side following his spell on the sidelines. Got stuck in with some strong full-blooded tackles and a committed perfornance to contribute to a solid defensive afternoon for Stags.

3. Baily Cargill - 7

An impressive return to the side following his spell on the sidelines. Got stuck in with some strong full-blooded tackles and a committed perfornance to contribute to a solid defensive afternoon for Stags. Photo: Chris Holloway

Another assured performance, Oshilaja made some important headers and interceptions did all that was needed. Calm on the ball as ever and led the line well throughout.

4. Deji Oshilaja - 8

Another assured performance, Oshilaja made some important headers and interceptions did all that was needed. Calm on the ball as ever and led the line well throughout. Photo: Chris Holloway

