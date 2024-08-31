Hiram Boateng opened the scoring for Mansfield Town in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County.

Goalscorer Hiram Boateng wants to see Mansfield Town build on their encouraging 1-1 draw with League One leaders Stockport County.

Boateng banged in a long-range opener midway through the first half to get Stags on their way before Kyle Wooton pegged the hosts back.

But the midfield battler was content with another useful point following last weekend’s drubbing at Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The main thing was us getting a good result after the Lincoln game and bouncing back,” he said, “I am really pleased with that.

“We knew we had to bounce back and the boys did that really well.

“We defended really well from the front, I would say it’s a really good performance.

“There is nothing to fear in this league, it is about us and we have nothing to fear - we have more than enough quality to compete at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes games don’t go your way but it was one of those days where things went our way, we will take that. It is a good point and it is about building from that.”

Boateng, who opened his account for the season with his first half strike, feels Stags also showed they have what it takes to compete at their new level.

“I am a player who knows the league and I know what it takes to play at this level,” he added. “You need to have calmness at the end when it is getting frantic.

“A lot of the boys have played this level and know what it’s like. I think it bodes well with that experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot get carried away, we have areas we can still improve on. We will get a rest next week and come back refreshed.”

The game saw Stags revert to a back five from the usual back four with manager Nigel Clough saying it suited his side better with the players available.

And Boateng believes the changes helped give Stags the foundations needed for a solid display.

“It was more about having a solid base to start with and the five gave us that and a bit more protection,” he added.

“We were able to build from there. We defended really well and if you defend well you will keep the ball out of the net.”

Get more reaction, and the latest Stags news, here.