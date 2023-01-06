News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Stags fans ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against PNE in August 2021.

16 pictures of Mansfield Town fans backing the boys over the last decade

Our latest Stags retro gallery rolls back the years to a number of games over the last decade.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

We’ve got fan pics from a draw at Luton seven years ago, as well as a victories at Crewe and Stevenage and a Carabao Cup defeat against Preston.

You can view more fans pics here.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

1. Stags 0 Preston 3 - 10th Aug 2021

Stags fans ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against PNE in August 2021.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stags 0 Preston 3 - 10th Aug 2021

Stags fans ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against PNE in August 2021.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags 0 Preston 3 - 10th Aug 2021

Stags fans ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against PNE in August 2021.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags 0 Preston 3 - 10th Aug 2021

Stags fans ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against PNE in August 2021.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4