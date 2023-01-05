21 Mansfield Town fans pics from the away end at Stevenage and Newport County
Our latest Stags fans pic gallery takes us back to a 2-1 win at Stevenage back on 13th November 2021.
Ryan Stirk score his first goal for the club to win the game as Nigel Clough's side made it four wins on the spin in all competitions for the first time in four years.
But it was a frustrating journey home from South Wales when Stags were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Dom Telford’s 82 minute penalty in February 2022.
