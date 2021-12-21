15 players you may not remember signing for Mansfield Town ten years ago

Lindon Meikle, Matt Green, Matt Rhead and John Dempster certainly spring to mind. But there were certainly plenty of players whose legacy was not quite as long-lasting.
Check out our gallery and see how many of these you remember wearing the Stags shirt.
1. Kieron Freeman
Kieron Freeman joined Stags On 4 November 2011 on an emergency loan deal, going on to play nine times. He returned for another loan spell during the 2014/15 season and made 11 appearances.
Photo: Richard Parkes
2. Exodus Geohaghon
Long throw specialist Exodus Geohaghon joined Stags on loan on 24 February 2012 after Darlington's financial difficulties. He played an important role in Stags getting to the Conference Premier play-offs before being beaten by York. He is pictured here challenging Jamie McGuire for the ball.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Adam Smith
Adam Smith made his Mansfield debut in a 3-1 win over Forest Green at the start of the 2010/11 season after signing from York. He went on to play 43 times before falling out of favour.
Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Paul Bolland
Paul Bolland, pictured challenging Jamie Vardy for a header, signed for Stags on 1 June 2011. He struggled to hold down a first team place and made 10 first team appearances which saw him have two loan spells at Harrogate during that time.
Photo: Daniel Martino