Welbeck produced a thrilling three run victory away at Attenborough in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Welbeck elected to bat and made 209-7 from their 50 overs.

Ben Bowring top-scored with 60 and Josh Sanderson just missed a half-century when bowled on 48.

Oliver Dyson also added 26.

Attenborough chased hard but dramatically lost their final wicket with the score on 206 and one ball remaining.

Parakrama Thennakoon hit 30 for them and Saxon Pettican 27.

For Welbeck, Ashley Willis, Joe Tadpatrikar, James Willis and Richard Stroh all took two wickets each.

Captain Stroh said: “It was a very close finish.

“They needed four runs off the last over with one wicket left.

“The first ball they hit to mid-on where it was dropped and I thought was the game.

“But they gave us another catching chance and, luckily, we caught it this time.

"Being so clsoe it was good to get it over the line and win.”

Welbeck are without a game this coming Saturday as their John Fretwell Centre ground at Sookholme is hosting two Metro Bank One Day Cup clashes for Notts Outlaws.

On Friday Notts face Sussex Sharks with an 11am start and on Sunday Yorkshire Vikings are the visitors, also starting at 11am, and games are 50 overs per side.

Adult tickets are £17, seniors and U21s £11 and U16s £6 – they can be bought at trentbridge.co.uk