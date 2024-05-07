Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Put into bat Welbeck were all out for 146 in 35.2 overs.

Opener Jack Atherton made 55 but had little support other than 32 not out from Urie Hill, batting at No.9.

James Plant took 4-23 and Callum Dring 3-33.

Richard Stroh survives an lbw appeal on Saturday.

In reply, Plumtree reached 149-2 in 40.2 overs.

They made a nervous start losing both openers early and were 19-2, both wickets falling to Ashley Willis.

But Seb Menzhausen (69 not out) and James Gamble (42 not out) saw them over the line with plenty to spare.

“We got off to a flying start, Jack Atherton got his 50, and we were probably going at seven an over,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“But we didn't capitalise on that and had a bit of a collapse with the middle order and the tail.

“So 146 was well under par on our ground. I know there was a bit of weather around, but it was a very good wicket and definitely wasn't a 146 all out wicket.

“Defending a low total it's vital to pick up early wickets and we did make some early inroads.

“But then their numbers three and four had a very good partnership and saw them over the line.

On Saturday Welbeck are at home to Attenborough and Stroh added: “We are now looking to bounce back this weekend, rectify the mistakes we made and hopefully put up a better team performance.”