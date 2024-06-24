Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welbeck chalked up an impressive 138-run Nottinghamshire Premier League victory against visiting West Bridgfordians on Saturday.

“It was good to get back to winning ways,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“We lost the toss and they put us in, which was nice as we were planning to bat anyway.

“We made a decent start and had some good contributions in the middle order, particularly from two youngsters, Josh Sanderson at 19 years old and Ethan Johnson at 21, the pair making a nice 100-plus partnership.

Josh Sanderson - teenager impressed for Welbeck on Saturday.

“That got us to 257 which we were pleased with. Then we bowled really well.

“They had a bit of a partnership in the middle. But then we bowled really well and had them out for 119 for an early finish - a short game is a good game!”

Put into bat, Welbeck made 257-7, Sanderson (58) and Johnson (80) adding 104 for the sixth wicket.

Bridgfordians were then put to the sword as they were all out for 119 in just 27.1 overs, Ashley Willis (3-23) and Daniel Ward (3-33) leading the way with two wickets each also for Joe Tadpatrikar and Oliver Dyson.

Jon Sheard (27) and Alex Winiarski (26) provided the visitors' only real partnership of note with 46 for the third wicket.

This Saturday Welbeck head for a Papplewick & Linby side bubbling with confidence after winning away at reigning champions Cuckney and Stroh said: “I don't think their win at Cuckney was a surprise as when you look at Papplewick they have a really good side.

“I just don't think they have hit their stride yet.

“But they are a good side that can beat anybody.