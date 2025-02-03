Kirkby Portland to stage evening with Notts legend Luke Fletcher

Kirkby Portland CC will stage an evening with Nottinghamshire legend Luke Fletcher later this month.

Many clubs have a function room and bar to help with fundraising, but Portland don't and therefore raising funds is an annual challenge.

To try something they've not done before, the club have arranged this speaker evening with Fletcher, which will be hosted by BBC Radio Nottingham's Dave Bracegirdle.

It will be held on Friday, 21st February from 7.30pm at Annesley Woodhouse and advance tickets are £12.50.

Portland have played at Nuncargate since 1878 and are famous for being the home of fearsome fast bowler Harold Larwood.

Many may know his name from the 'Bodyline' Ashes series against Australia.

There are several bits of memorabilia about Harold in the pavilion and The Cricketers Arms PH next door.

A plaque is next to the front door of his former home and a statue of him is outside Kirkby library.

As the new season approaches, net sessions are getting started for the teams and the club would welcome any new players.

The men's first XI currently play at a high level in Division A of the South Notts League - the top division and one below the Notts Premier League.

A second XI play lower down and they also have a Sunday team which aims to give juniors their first taste of adult cricket at a suitable level.

The club also have a very successful women's side playing in the East Midlands Women's Cricket League Premier Division.

Junior sides operate from Kwik cricket level through to U15s and most players in the current first XI were with the club as juniors.

For more information contact secretary Mollie on [email protected] or committee member Colin on 07780 676345.