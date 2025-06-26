Kimberley open up the title race with crucial win over arch rivals

Kimberley Institute closed the gap at the top of the Nottinghamshire Premier League to just two points after a superb 73-run rain-affected home win over table-topping reigning champions Cavaliers & Carrington.

The home side chose to bat and made 297-6 in 49 overs, losing an over to the rain.

Duckworth-Lewis kicked in and Cavaliers were set a challenging revised target of 303 from 49 overs.

And they fell well short, being bowled out for 220 in 40.1 overs.

George Bacon hit a superb century for Kimberley in their win over Cavalliers

“After losing to them in the T20 and the National Cup the week before, this was a fantastic result and massively important,” said captain Alex King.

"The gap is now only two points though there is still a lot of cricket left to play.”

Kimberley's openers set out their stall in impressive style with a 158 stand, Akhil Patel scoring 68 and George Bacon 101, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Amir Yamin smashed a spectacular 124 in reply, lashing nine fours and nine sixes, while Saad Ali made 29.

But Brown took 4-45 off 7.3 overs and Oliver Tewatiya claimed 4-45 as well off 10 overs as previously invincible Cavaliers lost for a second week in a row to throw the title race open wide.

However, Kimberley did bow out of the Derbyshire Premier Cup on Sunday as a rain-hit game saw them lose by 10 wickets at Cutthorpe.

Kimberley scored 181-7 in 40 overs, Bacon with 57 and Patel 33. Rain saw Cutthorpe set 55 from 11 overs and they managed that with 19 balls to spare.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​