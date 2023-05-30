Kimberley leapfrog Nottinghamshire Premier League title rivals Cuckney

Cuckney had won by 60 runs at Hucknall on Saturday.

Two Bank Holiday defeats for Mansfield Hosiery Mills saw them slump to bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday Kimberley chose to bat and made 290-8 (Jack Nightingale 85, Ximus Du Plooy 62, George Bacon 40 not out, Akhil Patel 38; Archie Shannon 4-57 off 10.)

Adam Tillcock - twice Cuckney top scorer at weekend.

In reply Cuckney were all out for 142 in 41 overs (Adam Tillcock 38, Nick Keast 25; James Hindson 3-22 off 10, Bacon 3-40 off seven).

Cuckney had batted first at Hucknall on Saturday and reached a huge 298-4 (Adam Tillcock 87, Nick Keast 82, Nick Langford 50).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hucknall were then bowled out for 238 10 balls from the end (Harrison Tagg 57, Mathew Roberts 46, Dom Wheatley 42, Josh Bembridge 31; Joe Worrall 4-48 off 10).

On Saturday Hosiery Mills lost by 84 runs at Plumtree.

The home side made 249-8 (Kyle Simmonds 111, Josh Beer 52, James Gamble 37) then dismissed Mills in 40.3 overs for 165 (Charana Nanayakkara 77 not out 78-5; Albert Carter 4-2- off 10, Simmonds 3-13 off 10).

Then on Monday Mills chose to bat at Cavaliers & Carrington and only made 127 in 38.5 overs (Kamel Manek 42; Shaharyar Aslam 3-18 off 10, Muhammed Yasar 3-9 off 3.5), Cavaliers cruising home to 128-7 in 26.2 overs (Umar Amin 52; Abdul Basit 6-41 off 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad