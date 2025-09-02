Cup consolation target for Cuckney after they finish NPL runners-up

Cuckney are looking to end the season with some silverware on Sunday when they play Ockbrook and Borrowash in the Derbyshire Premier Cup final at Ticknall as they try to retain it for a third year in a row.

It would be some consolation for them after last weekend's results confirmed they will be runners-up in the Nottinghamshire Premier League with one game to play this Saturday.

Cuckney's game at Attenborough was abandoned with the sides taking two points each while Cavaliers & Carrington won again to retain their title.

“It has been pretty much a forgone conclusion for the last three or four games – we knew what the score was and we were realistic about the situation,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

Adam Tillcock - another big swashbuckling innings for Cuckney.

“Obviously second is not first, but you can't win them all every season.

“It would have been nice to take it down to the last week but Cavaliers are deserved winners.

“Any rained-off game is frustrating but Eliot Callis and Adam Tillcock both scored hundreds to follow the hundreds they got last week.

“We now have a cup final to look forward to this weekend and the Dan Sutton Trophy to compete for the week after.

Cuckney's Eliot Callis - second century in a row.

“We have won the Derbyshire Cup the last two years so we will be doing our best to win that again and finish the season on a positive note.

“We probably haven't been quite good enough this season overall.”

Put into bat at Attenborough, Cuckney hit an imposing 292-6 in their 50 overs, opener Callis with a fine 101, including 11 fours, while captain Tillcock produced another swashbuckling innings of 118 in 115 balls, smashing 15 fours and three sixes.

The pair impressively put on 194 for the fourth wicket while Oscar Bean claimed 5-61 in his 10 overs.

Mark Smallwood -hit 79 as Mansfield Hosiery Mills clinched promotion.

However, the home side's reply was cut short by the rain after just five overs with Attenborough on 21-0.

The abandonment of Kimberley Institute's home clash with Collingham confirmed Cuckney as runners-up with just one game to go and a 14-point gap between the clubs.

Neighbours Clipstone won by 61 runs in a rain-affected game at Plumtree and sit fifth with one to go.

Senior player Ian Woodall said: “We have a chance to finish fifth which would be an incredible season.

"After we lost our first three games everyone said we were going down.

“But it has been a really enjoyable season.”

“We have played really well this summer but we have lost to all the top four.

“We know they are all better than us and we have to kick on next season to catch them up. But we are winning the 'league' below them.”

On the win over Plumtree, he said: “We managed 213 on what was not an easy wicket to bat on – Adam Dutton's innings was a really class innings.

“They knew the rain was going to come but for some strange reason they went off too quickly and lost wickets and kept falling behind on the Duckworth-Lewis.

“When we first went off for rain they were five or six wickets down and about 40 runs behind Duckworth-Lewis.

“I never thought we'd get back on but they felt with four wickets left they had nothing to lose, as they could go down this weekend, so we waited and got back on about 6.30pm.

“There were only seven overs left and they still needed 95 overs – there was no way they were going to get those on that deck.

“I think we bowled another three overs and they lost another two wickets, then it rained again and we came off and they just conceded.”

Asked to bat at Plumtree, Clipstone made 213-6 in their 50 overs, Adam Dutton scoring 84 and James Hubball 35 not out, Connor Limrick taking 3-38.

After a downpour, Plumtree were set a revised target of 183 from 26 overs under Duckworth-Lewis but, after two rain interruptions, fell well short with 121-7 in 21.3 overs, Sam King with 44 and Riley Boswell with 25, Maaz Sheth taking 4-33.

The season ends this Saturday with a tasty local derby as Clipstone aim to end a highly successful season after promotion by trying to put one over on their mighty neighbours Cuckney at home.

Woodall said: “It would be brilliant to beat them, but I am pretty sure they won't want to lose to us as their players and ours are pretty close.

“It will be a good game, weather permitting.”

Bottom club Welbeck were relegated with a whimper not a bang after a 256-run thumping at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Put into bat, the visitors made a huge 333-5, thanks largely to Rishan Herath's 137 off 139 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes, and 121 off 106 balls for Zahid Mansoor, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, and putting on a huge 249 for the third wicket.

Sam Ecob added 36 not out.

It was a huge ask of a youthful Welbeck and they fell well short with 77-6 in 19.4 overs, Mansoor completing a fine all-round display with 5-42 off 9.4 overs.

Welbeck's hopes of signing off a disappointing season on a high look faint as they head for newly-crowned champions Cavaliers on Saturday.

Division Two leaders Mansfield Hosiery Mills confirmed their return to the Premier League by beating Radcliffe-on-Trent by 67 runs in another rain-ravaged affair.

They lead Caythorpe by just two points going into the last fixture in the box seat for the Division Two title, Mills playing at West Bridgfordians and Caythorpe hosting Notts Unity Casuals.

After losing two early wickets with 20 on the board, Mills began to tick and Mark Smallwood (79) and Joshua Dykes (43) made 61 for the third wicket.

It then turned into the Charana Nanayakkara show as he came in at No.6 and smashed 109 off 86 balls, including 13 fours and four sixes.

He combined with Smallwood to make 119 for the fifth wicket and then made 83 for the sixth wicket with Jake Miller (27 not out).

Rain saw Radcliffe given a tough revised target of 102 from 13 overs and they could only muster 34-3.

Cuckney seconds lost by nine wickets at home to West Bridgfordians under Duckworth-Lewis.

Cuckney had made 218-9 in the 50 overs with 100 for Josh Porter and 71 not out for James Hawley, Joe Holding taking 4-46.

West Bridgfordians reached 91-1 in 17 overs before the rain forced an early end but it was enough to take the points, Suraj Rajesh scoring 29 not out and Alastair Pettit 27 not out.