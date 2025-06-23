Cuckney win to close in on table-topping Cavaliers

Cuckney boosted their Nottinghamshire Premier League title hopes with a 64 run victory at Plumtree on Saturday.

That kept them on the same points as second-placed Kimberley Institute with both clubs encouraged by a second successive defeat for leaders Cavaliers & Carrington above them and the gap now down to just two points.

Cuckney chose to bat and made 264-8 in their 50 overs.

Rain then saw Plumtree set a revised target of 248 from 44 overs under Duckworth-Lewis but found themselves all back in the pavilion for 183 in 38 overs.

Nick Keast - superb 118 for Cuckney.

Opener Nick Keast set the tempo for Cuckney with a superb 118, including 13 boundaries, and Nick Langford added 51.

Plumtree struggled in reply and were 76-5 before Josh Parsons (62) and Alex El Khoury (28) came together for a sixth wicket stand of 73. But there was little after they were gone, Yuvraj Singh ending with 3-16 and Adam Tillcock 3-38.

Cuckney vice captain Tom Ullyott said: “It was nice to get the win as Plumtree's ground can be a bit tricky and never has a flat wicket, so it can be hard for the batters.

“So we thought 264 was probably plenty. It was very on-off with the wet weather around too.

Yuvraj Singh - took three Plumtree wickets.

“The gap is now down to two points so we go into the second half of the season with everything on the line and the top three clubs chasing the title with their season in their own hands.

“It should be an exciting few weeks as we go into July and August.

“It was great to see Nick get his first century of the season and he looked assured. Several others batted well and then the bowlers were on the money again.”

Cuckney also progressed in the Derbyshire Premier Cup on Sunday, winning by 83 runs against visiting Alrewas.

Jean Du Plessis - his 136 helped Welbeck to much-needed win.

Keast again shone with a 50, Singh with 52, Ewan Laughton with 39 and Tillcock 31 not out.

Alrewas were dismissed for 142, Archie Shannon taking 3-28.

Bottom club Welbeck came up with a much-needed 148 run victory against visiting Collingham & District.

Electing to bat first, Welbeck chalked up an imposing 316-3 in their 50 overs.

Tom Ullyott - exciting second half to season ahead.

Opener Jack Atherton made 42, but highlight of the game was a 156-run stand for the third wicket between Jean Du Plessis and Mat Roberts.

Du Plessis finished with 136, hitting 14 fours and three sixes, while Roberts scored 82, with 10 fours and two sixes, and he also put on 111 for the fourth wicket with Josh Sanderson, who ended up on 44 not out.

It was a huge ask of Collingham and they were all out for 168, Charlie Dixon making 32 and Pranav Pothula 31, Ashley Willis taking 3-38.

“We needed that win desperately and the boys delivered,” said Welbeck head coach Richard Stroh.

“Collingham were very confident coming into it having just beaten Cavaliers.

“On a hot day with great conditions we won the toss and the plan was to bat them out of the game.

Kamal Manek - fine innings for Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

“We posted a big total with some good innings and then the lads bowled well and bowled them out quite cheaply.

“It was our first win for a while, hopefully we can now get some momentum and the season can quickly change.”

Clipstone's recent fine run of results was halted in a six wicket defeat at Wollaton – and they had no complaints.

The visitors chose to bat and were bowled out for 166 in 46.4 overs.

Shaun Levy scored 57 and Smith Thakar 33.

Wollaton then reached 169-4 in 35.1 for a comfortable victory.

Hamish Llewelyn top-scored with 66 while Hassad Azad made 63 but had to retire injured not out.

“We made nowhere near enough runs so we can have no complaints,” said senior player Ian Woodall.

“We kept having to go off for rain breaks and so couldn't get any momentum going. But that is only a small excuse.

“On the day they were better than us in every department and looked a good outfit.

“It didn't help that our opening batsman batted for 134 balls for 57 runs which killed us as well as losing two of our best batsmen to run outs.

“We had a slight chance when we had them at 36-3, but Hassad Azad, who has played for Leicestershire, looked a class act and never looked in trouble.

“We knew this was going to happen at some stage so we are not too despondent.

“It brings you back to reality and you realise how big the situation is to stay in this league.

“We have two or three missing this weekend but we will bring some in from the second team and see if we can pull things round.”

This Saturday Clipstone host Plumtree, Cuckney are at home to Attenborough and Welbeck head for a crunch game at fellow strugglers Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Cuckney's second team are hoping to emulate their first team by winning a major national competition – and Sunday's five wicket win at South Wingfield moved them into the last 16 of the ECB National Village Cup, three games away from Lord's.

The Derbyshire hosts were restricted to 196-9 from their 40 overs before Cuckney made 200-5 in 23.4 overs in reply, William Ullyott with 69, Leighton Ambrick with 31 and Drew Owen 24 not out.

Ullyott and Ambrick put on 97 for the opening wicket.

“Obviously they still have a way to go but a Lord's final would be fantastic,” said Tom Ullyott.

“As soon as any of their players play in the first team they are ineligible for the cup so they are doing all right to say they have all only played second team cricket all season and none of us in the first team can drop down and play for them.”

Cuckney's first team won the ECB National Club Championship at Lord's in 2023.

The cup win for Cuckney seconds followed an 85 run defeat in the Premier League Division Two on Saturday.

Chasing visiting Caythorpe's 268 in which Josh Porter claimed 5-69, Cuckney were bowled out for 183, Drew Owen scoring 50.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills beat Clifton Village by 90 runs.

Mills scored a huge 342, Kamel Manek with 85 and Jacob Catling 68 not out.

The visitors were then dismissed for 252, Ben Fraser taking 3-59.