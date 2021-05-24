Cuckney on a high after two wins in as many days

James Hawle - two fine innings.

Chasing a revised target after rain under Duckworth-Lewis, visiting Clifton were beaten by five wickets on the penultimate ball before a resounding 87-run win over big rivals Papplewick in their big national showdown.

Openers Nicholas Keast and James Hawley led the charge both days with opening partnerships of 111 and 84.

“It was a really solid weekend,” said assistant captain Richard Bostock.

“We wanted to go out with positive intent and push the score on with the rain around and the green pitches that we have at the minute.

“Our openers both showed great intent both days and set us up for wins.

“We knew weather was around so we put every effort into getting the games on and it turned out well for us.

“On Saturday, with the weather we thought it could end up being reduced, and it was to a 38 over game.

“After bowling them out we were given a revised target and at over 100-0 we were looking comfortably in charge.

“But as with club cricket we had a little mid-inning chase wobble and made it hard work, ending up knocking them off with one ball to spare.”

He added: “There has been a bit of needle around with our games with Papplewick - there's a bit of history and a little bit going on behind the scenes. But we just put those things behind us and put on a really solid display.

“We got inserted to bat and we knew in National games, given our experience over the years, if you get over four an over it really doesn't matter what the wicket is playing like. It puts pressure on the chasing side.

“We knew if we could get 200, at five an over they were always going to have to stay at a rate above that and set us up for a 10 over chase.

“But we took early wickets, we took two in the first over – and they were arguably their best batsmen.

“We just applied pressure at the right time to set us up for a comfortable win in the end. It looks like one on paper but it always feels in National games someone can just come in and win a game from anywhere, so it was good to get it over the line.”

Clifton made 146 with 54 for Kiel van Vollenhoven and 34 for Donald Butchart, Codi Yusuf taking 3-21.

A revised 161 total was then reached – just – with Keast making 69 and Hawley 43, Kirsten Cowlishaw with 3-31.

Against Papplewick, Cuckney made 200-8, 60 for Keast and 27 for Hawley plus 39 for Joseph Hayes, Christopher Glover taking 3-49.

Papplewick never recovered from losing two wickets without a run on the board and, despite Ben Bhabra's 28, were all out for 113 in 33.4 overs with 3-24 for David France.

This weekend Cuckney travel to Plumtree on Saturday before a home derby with Mansfield Hosiery Mills on Bank Holiday Monday.

“It will be good to get out to Plumtree on Saturday, building up towards Monday,” said Bostock.

“It's a good local derby. We get on pretty well with them so it's never anything too feisty but we both play hard to win.

“It will be very much hard cricket on the pitch and then a couple of beers after I'm sure.”