Collingham defeat is a blow to Kimberley Institute's title hopes

Kimberley Institute's Nottinghamshire Premier League title hopes suffered a knock on Saturday as they were edged out by one wicket in a thrilling finish at Collingham & District.

Leaders Cavaliers & Carrington won again and third-placed Kimberley are now 10 points behind them.

“It was very disapointing, though we knew that going there, they were a decent side who have beaten Cavaliers, Wollaton and Hucknall,” said captain Alex King.

“But we batted poorly on the day.

George Scottorn - four wickets gave Kimberley hope.

“We did have a bit of a magic spell bowling when we took five wickets for very few runs which got us back into it. But we paid the price for our poor batting.

“It's not easy when you lose two wickets in the first over – it's very difficult to come back from.

“We thought we had got ourselves into an okay position but we kept losing wickets at killer times.

“When they batted we took five or six wickets in a three or four over spell and the game just turned.

“We thought we had them at one point, but their opener Jones batted really well throughout the innnings and anchored the whole thing. It just wasn't to be in the end.

“It is now massively important to get back on the horse against Wollaton on Saturday. We're still in touch and if we win the rest of our games one by one the title will be ours – that is the main goal still.”

Put into bat, Kimberley were all out for 186 in 47.1 overs. They lost their first two wickets with only four runs on the board in the opening over and were rocking at 68-5.

Oliver Tewatiya made a solid 50, Ross Whiteley added 30 and Alex King 28, Whiteley and Tewatiya combining for a 42-run sixth wicket partnership.

Rhett Bridgens claimed 3-31 from his 9.1 overs.

At 167-4, Collingham looked well on their way to a comfortable win, Opener Ben Jones carrying his bat for 76 and Jamal Anwar scoring 40.

But Kimberley, led by George Scottorn's 4-28, then began to make big inroads, the visitors removing the next five Collingham wickets for just eight runs before Jones and Bridgens helped the hosts edge over the line with just four balls left, Bridgens ending matters with a boundary.

Kimberley next host joint fourth Wollaton on Saturday.