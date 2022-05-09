Clipstone made 211 with 72 for Chris Fletcher and 41 for David Willcock before bowling out the home side for 125, Ian Woodall (4-18) and Fletcher (4-12) doing the damage.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills also won again, beating Cuckney seconds by 103 runs.

Mills made 295-6, with 97 not out for Matt Dean, 74 for Charana Nanyakkara, 28 for Mark Smallwood and 25 for Kamel Manek. Cuckney were dismissed for 192, Charlie Rumistrzewicz hitting 71 and Jake Tong 32, Dan Harris taking 3-40 and Chamikara Mudalige 3-57.

Thoresby's John Skinner on his way to 84 not out.