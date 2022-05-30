That has opened an eight-point gap at the top and they can put further daylight between themselves and a couple of other rivals this Jubilee weekend with home games against Papplewick & Linby on Bank Holiday Thursday and then Hucknall on Saturday.

Papplewick are third but lost their unbeaten start in an 11 run defeat by neighbours Hucknall, who have started really well, last weekend. That leaves Papplewick third and Hucknall fourth.

“We have won every game so far, which is great, but we've won nothing yet so it counts for nothing at the moment,” said skipper Tom Ullyott.

Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott - great start but nothing won yet.

“Two wins would be nice, but Papplewick are doing really well and are right behind us and Hucknall are also playing well and they beat Papplewick last weekend.

“They are two very tough games and we will need to be on our mettle.”

On Saturday Premier League new boys Gedling won the toss and chose to bat but were all out for 188 in 45 overs.

Openers Chrissy Lawrence (33) and Ed Parry (45) started well with a partnership of 72.

But once they were gone no one could really get going and Nathan Crookes weighed in with 4-45.

In reply, Ewan Laughton set Cuckney on the road to victory with 29 before Dan Brown (68 not out) and Tom Ullyott (46) enjoyed a partnership of 85 that eased them towards the target total.

Ullyott said: “Gedling are a decent side. At drinks they were 120-2 and we were staring down the barrel a little bit.

“Drinks came at a good time for us to refocus and we got a wicket straight afterwards. Then we brought the seamers back on and just squeezed them.

“Gedling have already beaten Cavaliers this year and they will beat other teams as well. They do not give up.”

In Division Two Mansfield Hosiery Mills' push for top spot was rocked by an unexpected home 76-run defeat by bottom club Welbeck, who had not won a game before the weekend.

Welbeck elected to bat and made 279 all out, Ben Bowring (59), Tade Carmichael (56), Andrew Marchant (61) and Ywal Williams (36) all chipping in good totals. Kamal Manek took 3-46.

The Millers were with the pace when they lost a third wicket on 105 but struggled to 203 all out.

Matt Dean (28), Adam Dobb (38), Charana Nanayakarra (39) the chief run-makers and Ashley Willis taking a superb 5-47.