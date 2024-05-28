Bank Holiday misery as Welbeck suffer double defeat in the Nottinghamshire Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a miserable Bank Holiday weekend for promoted Welbeck as they lost both games in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

On Saturday Welbeck went down by 103 runs at home to Kimberley Institute.

Asked to bat, Kimberley made a huge score of 334-6 to leave Welbeck with a mountain to climb.

Martin Weightman was their star turn with 116, Dom Brown adding an unbeaten 54, Jack Nightingale 46 and Akhil Patel 30.

Welbeck celebrate a wicket as Ryan Buckley is caught.

Nightingale and Weightman shared a fourth wicket partnership of 92, then Brown joined Weightman at the crease and the pair added another 96.

Welbeck lost Jack Atherton without a run on the board and fell further and further behind the required rate as Alex King claimed 3-21 from 10 overs and Ryan Buckley 3-25 from five overs.

Welbeck skipper Richard Stroh scored 59, Ben Bowring 47 and Ashley Willis 33, but they were all out for 231 with two balls still to bowl.

On Monday, electing to bat, Wollaton made a score of 201-6 from their 50 overs.

Kiel Van Vollenhoven led their charge with an unbeaten 106, Abdullah Tahir 39 not out as the pair put on 99 runs.

Losing Jack Atherton with two runs on the board, Welbeck battled but fell 39 runs short as they were all out for 162 with seven balls still to be bowled, Ben Bowring scoring 84.

James Cox claimed 3-27 and Paul McMahon 3-30.