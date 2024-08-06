Blidworth Colliery Welfare CC triumphs in tribute to club legend Ritchie Gibbons

On Saturday 3rd August, in an emotionally charged match the day after the funeral of the club’s beloved legend Ritchie Gibbons, Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club’s 1st XI delivered a season-best performance in their Bassetlaw Division 1 match against Waleswood Sports, amassing a remarkable 429-6 from 45 overs.

Ritchie Gibbons, who served the club as a chairman, groundsman, and distinguished former player, left an indelible mark on Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club. His dedication and love for the game were honored in a manner befitting his legacy.

Athelbert “Hugo” Brathwaite, from Barbados, was residing with Ritchie and his partner, Lucy, for the summer while playing in the English cricket season, dedicated his monumental innings of 216 not out to Ritchie. Brathwaite's innings, compiled from just 144 balls, showcased his talent and the spirit of camaraderie fostered by Ritchie. This was a very special day for Hugo, paying tribute to the man who opened his home and heart to him.

Captain for the day, Fida Hussain, also shone brightly, contributing a 67-run 130. Their partnership was instrumental in setting a target that proved insurmountable for Waleswood Sports. Raymel Adams bolstered the team’s performance by taking five crucial wickets, ensuring a comprehensive victory for Blidworth by 243 runs.

Atherlbert “Hugo” Brathwaite and Fida Hussain stand in front of the scoreboard showing their knocks.

The 2nd XI mirrored the emotional victory of the 1st XI with a spirited win of their own. Playing at home against Whitwell II, they secured a three-wicket victory, further cementing the day as a fitting homage to Ritchie Gibbons.

1st XI captain, Kyle Kirkland, reflected on the significance of the day: “Ritchie Gibbons was the heart and soul of our club. His contributions on and off the field were immense. Yesterday's performances by both our teams were a testament to the inspiration he provided to all of us. We are incredibly proud of the players, especially Hugo and Fida, for their outstanding displays. This was more than just cricket; it was a celebration of Ritchie’s life and legacy.”

Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club extends its heartfelt thanks to the community for their support during this difficult time. The club remains committed to upholding the values and passion that Ritchie Gibbons embodied.

To further honor Ritchie's memory, Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club is organizing a memorial T20 match on Sunday, 18th August 2024. This special event will celebrate Ritchie's life and contributions to the club. Details of the memorial match will be announced on Blidworth’s social media pages in the coming days.