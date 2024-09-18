Big errors prove costly for Shirebrook Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shirebrook Town rued a goalkeeping error as they lost 3-1 away at Gresley Rovers

Shirebrook were back on the road as they made the trip to Gresley Rovers and it was a big game for both sides as they were level on points going into the game with the hosts sitting just above Shirebrook on goal difference.

It was the home side who made the better start with Ryan King and Jamie Sleigh both having chances for Gresley in the opening 10 minutes, but Shirebrook would soon begin to get some chances of their own with Fabio Vieira seeing a shot hit the side netting and Keiron Skyes Tobin seeing his effort saved by the Gresley Keeper Fabio Vieira.

then came even closer to giving Shirebrook the lead when he was played in down the left and cut inside and as his shot looked like it was heading into the top corner the Gresley keeper produced another stunning save to tip the ball away for a corner.

Shirebrook Town didn't help themselves on their way to defeat.

Aagainst the run of play it was Gresley who took the lead in the 28th minute when a cross from the right was claimed by Rio Alberry but the ball slipped out his hands and fell to the feet of Ryan King who had the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net.

In the 35th minute Shirebrook almost pulled themselves level in spectacular circumstances as Mitchell Tait found himself in space 35 yards from goal and tried his luck but his shot dipped to late as it went just over the bar and they went in at the break with work to do.

Shirebrook should have been level within 20 seconds of the second half starting as Fabio Vieira was played in 1 on 1 with the Gresley keeper but failed to hit the target with his shot.

Shirebrook’s bright start to the half continued as John Lowe shot was deflected wide and Josh Millen hit the bar with a free kick in the 55th minute.

The home side then began to get on top with Rio Alberry being called into action a number of times to first he had to keep out Jude Collins effort Kane Lee was next to fire a shot towards goal that was saved by Alberry.

Shirebrook had a big let off as Harvey Wigglesworth pass back was intercepted by Jamie Sleigh he raced towards goal and rounded Alberry but couldn’t find the target with his shot as Shirebrook defenders were racing back towards their own goal.

In the 84th minute Gresley got their second goal as the ball fell to Albert Lansdowne on the edge of the box and he fired into the bottom corner.

As the clock hit 90 Gresley made the points safe as Jake Meakin added a 3rd goal for the home side but in injury time Shirebrook did manage to get a goal through John Lowe but it proved to be too little to late as Gresley took all 3 points.

Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “For the first 30 minutes I thought we competed well and we were in the game but then they scored through a huge error from our side.

“From then on we were up against it we had a few chances to get back in it before half time but didn’t take them in the second half we started well and really should have been level with in a minute of the restart.

"We didn’t take our chances and it came back to bite us in the last 10 minutes and that is something we need to learn from but as ever we will now turn our attention to next weekend’s FA Vase game and try to progress into the next round.”