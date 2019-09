If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-from-mansfield-and-ashfield-s-past-1-9802959

1981: This trio are playing a tune at Mansfields medieval market? Did you see them there? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1985: A fabulous bygone snap of the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre. Do you think we make enough of our links with Robin Hood? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1985: Bilsthorpe Legionnaires Juvenile Jazz Band pictured marching through the village. Were you part of this band? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1985: This superb team shot is of Annesley Colliery Cricket Club. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

