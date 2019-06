If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.chad.co.uk/lifestyle/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-from-mansfield-and-ashfield-s-past-1-9616597

1950: A wonderful nostalgic snap featuring High Oakham School football team, Mansfield, courtesy of Keith Biggs. Keith is now 82 and is in this group shot which was taken outside Mansfield Town Football Club. Keith Biggs other Buy a Photo

1950: This snap is also of High Oakham School football team but this shot was taken outside the school. Picture courtesy of Keith Biggs, who hails from Mansfield but now lives in Sutton. Keith Biggs other Buy a Photo

1920: This bygone snap is courtesy of Keith Biggs and was taken outside the Brickyard Club on Victoria Street, Mansfield. Keiths dad, George Biggs, played for this football team and is pictured fifth from the right on the back row. Keith Biggs other Buy a Photo

2003: Sutton-in-Ashfield Bowling Association put on a charity match. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more