Take a look through part two of these retro snaps taken during the severe flooding in July 1973. Were you affected by the floods? Do you remember where you were? If you have any snaps from the floods or any retro photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Click here to view part one of the flood pictures in case you missed them. https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/13-photos-from-this-time-in-1973-when-mansfield-was-hit-by-severe-floods-1-9857998

This picture shows just how deep the water was on some of the roads.

The water is gushing out of this manhole.

These children are making the best out of a bad situation. Notice there are market stalls open on the left.

The water is flowing quite fast down this road and there seems to be a large hole forming in the road.

