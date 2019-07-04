13 photos from this time in 1973 when Mansfield was hit by severe floods
The sun might be shining at the moment, but in July 1973 the outlook was very different as Mansfield was hit by severe flooding as these photos show.
Take a look at these incredible shots of Mansfield underwater taken during the floods in 1973. Did the floods affect you? Can you remember where you were? If you have any snaps from the floods or any retro photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk.