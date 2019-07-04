13 photos from this time in 1973 when Mansfield was hit by severe floods

Take a look at these incredible shots of Mansfield underwater taken during the floods in 1973. Did the floods affect you? Can you remember where you were? If you have any snaps from the floods or any retro photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk.

Children having fun playing in the floodwater. jpimedia Buy a Photo

These ladies are hard at work mopping up the water but they are still smiling. jpimedia Buy a Photo

These two gents are having a chat knee-deep in water. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Children making the most of the rain while others watch on trying to keep dry. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more