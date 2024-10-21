Unmissable air fryer deal: This family air fryer is less than half its original price
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Every now and again a deal comes along that's too good to miss. Really decent family-sized air fryers can cost in excess of £200 - like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, for example.
It's a £269.99 air fryer with a clever drawer that can be divided up to take separate portions, or used as a single drawer for a large joint of meat, for example.
There aren't many like this on the market, but Instant, a well-known brand in the air fryer world, has a very similar appliance called the Vortex Plus Versazone.
It has an 8.5-litre basket that can be split into a dual basket, and all the individual modes and presets you'd expect from a £219.99 air fryer.
And we've found one with a massive discount. If you follow this link to the Debenhams website the online retailer has an Instant Vortex Plus Versazone air fryer lurking away for just £104.99.
That makes it the cheapest on the market. There's a good deal on John Lewis at the moment, but it's still £15 more at £119.99.
For just over your £100 you'll get eight functions including bake, roast grill and air fry, and digital controls including a sync system that will ensure your portions are perfect at the same time.
The basket divides up into two zones with separate controls and there's a digital message bar which makes timing food so much easier.
The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer does have a larger drawer, at 10.4 litres, but it's a larger appliance, so it'll take up more space. It also has just seven functions, rather than eight.
So this seems like a perfect air fryer for people who regularly need to feed a family, especially if their budget doesn't quite stretch to Ninja.
Just bear in mind delivery can take up to seven days, if you select the free option. Standard 3-5 day delivery is £3.99, and express delivery is £4.99.