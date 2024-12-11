This gorgeous cask-strength whisky is available for an incredible price

We've found some superb deals and discounts on whiskies | Amazon

Amazon’s whisky deals are amazing at the moment - including a very special Talisker and a bargain bourbon

For whisky lovers, there's nothing better than opening a new bottle for the festive season, and sharing it with friends during the run-up to the big day.

And it's a perfect time of year to pick up a special bottle - rather than opting for a ubiquitous blend, why not treat yourself to a more exlusive single malt?

Small-batch whiskies and special releases are the tipples that will have the wow factor at any Christmas party, but they can be costly. Costing hundreds of pounds in some cases.

It's always a welcome sight, then, to see a huge discount on a genuinely exclusive whisky - and we've seen a deal that has properly made our mouths water.

Amazon is selling bottles of Talisker: The Wild Explorador this week, and the Isle-of-Skye-based distillery released this special single malt in 2023 at a price of £130.

That means you can pick up a naturally cask strength (59.7%) single malt for less than the price of a decent bourbon.

The Wild Explorador is finished in a combination of ruby, white and tawny port casks, which gives it a flourish of rich, robust flavours with rounded, fruity notes and a classic subtle Talisker sea salt finish.

Amazon's remarkable price is a limited-time deal, and we don't know how long it will last, so jump on a bottle while you can.

But a delightful bourbon cask version of the popular Jura single malt whisky is just £20.90 at the moment, which is a bargain for a decent single malt.

If bourbon is more your thing, Amazon is selling a litre-bottle of Jack Daniels for just £24, and if you'd rather have a rum, you can pick up a litre of Kraken Black Spiced Rum for just £25.49.