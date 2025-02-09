Be quick for a £400 saving on the Magic AI Mirror personal trainer

It's a smart mirror that keeps you fit with AI | Magic AI Mirror

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield takes a closer look at a new device that gives you one of the smartest workouts available

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home exercise equipment is starting to adopt the latest in technology to make it easier for us to go through a full workout without leaving our own four walls.

If you have the space and the budget, there are all sorts of cutting-edge fitness gadgets to motivate you to push harder, and tailor your exercise to your specific goals.

From computer games to the latest Peleton bikes, the ways we harness technology to get our blood pumping have never been more diverse.

Motivational messages and countdowns are projected on the screen | Magic AI Mirror

And one of the latest innovations to hit the market is Magic's AI Mirror. It's a wall-mounted or floor-standing smart screen that harnesses the latest artificial intelligence software to create personalised training routines that are tailored to your specific height, weight, fitness, and abilities.

Not only does it function as a simple mirror, but motivating messages are fired at you to keep you pushing until the end of each session, with rep countdowns or timers ticking along.

It will even link up to wearable trackers to give you live information on heart rate and other vital statistics, to help you track your progress.

Workout classes can be delivered by celebrities | Magic AI Mirror

There are over 300 AI-tracked exercises, and 100 classes - and some of these classes are presented by celebrity athletes, who appear as holograms in the mirror and spur you on.

New classes and programs are being added all the time, so users can log on each day to find fresh ways to keep them active and fit.

If you're thinking all this sounds expensive, then you'd be right. It is. However, the usual price of £1,399 for the mirror including a wall-mount, floor stand, and delivery, has been discounted to £999. The offer was originally to have ended in January but has been extended to March.

The other January offer worth pouncing on is a free lifetime membership deal. Magic AI Mirror plans to sign up users to a £25 per month subscription, but if you buy soon it's going to be free for life.

It is, then, the best time to invest in this brand-new fitness tech. If your New Year goals have hit a motivational wall, this might be a great opportunity to get them back on track.

Click here to find out more about the mirror, and the sale.